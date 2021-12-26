Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes an ex-pointer at Fontwell

Shaped like shorter trip would suit in points

Fontwell 11:57: Hecouldbetheone 1pt win 11/2

Boreen Boy, Risk d'Argent and Thelasthighking have all raced keenly in the past and a repeat of that won't help their chances in what is likely to very testing ground at Fontwell.

That could open the door for Hecouldbetheone who shaped well on his second start in an Irish point. He was returning to the track that day after 5 months off since pulling up on debut and he raced handily from the off in a well-run race. He was still travelling strongly on the run to 2 out but once pushed along after jumping that fence, he couldn't match the leading pair on the run to the last and ended up in a dead heat for third.

The manner in which he travelled through the race was taking and the runner up from that point, Essential Jaco, won easily on rules debut for Gary Moore earlier this week.

He will likely be seen at his best over fences in the long term but I think he has the ability to run very well in this race and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.

Return to prominent tactics would suit

Wincanton 12:53: Rose Of Arcadia 1pt win 3/1

Rose Of Arcadia hasn't reached the heights that she once looked capable of but I think she has a very good chance of getting off the mark over fences this afternoon.

She was well beaten on chasing debut at Cheltenham last time but they completely changed tactics on her and applied a hood for the first time and that backfired. She made a mistake at the first and her jumping lacked confidence for much of the race after that. She managed to be in contention at 3 out but was left behind after that and was eventually beaten 34 lengths.

The hood is now removed and I'm hoping that they go back to at least having her race prominently if not make the running as those tactics seem far more suitable. The return to a right-handed track could also help her jumping as she went out to the right on a few occasions at Cheltenham.

Her jumping is a concern as it needs to be better than it was at Cheltenham but it did get better later in the race which is encouraging and she was dropped 2lb for that run. Any 5/2 or bigger appeals.