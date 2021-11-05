Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes a winning pointer at Hexham

Showed a good level of ability on the flat

Warwick 12:50

There is the baffling notion in one publication that others in this juvenile hurdle at Warwick have achieved more on the flat than Agent Empire despite him being the highest rated horse on the flat in the race.

Having shown some ability in two starts in Germany, he got off the mark at Chateaubriant over 1m5¼f. Having initially raced just behind the leaders on the outside, he was taken to the front with just over a circuit to go and never relinquished that position, staying on strongly to beat Justus by two lengths. That horse ended his time in France was a rating equivalent of 86 and was bought for €80,000 to join Ian Williams while the third, Individualiste, has since been bought for €56,000 to join Paul Nicholls.

Agent Empire was never in contention on his only start on the flat after that in a Listed race at Hanover when he got shuffled back through the field to be in last leaving the back straight and plugged on late.

He might end up wanting 2m4f and possibly further over hurdles given the stamina he's shown but I think this trip will be fine for him if he's ridden positively.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will take to hurdling but I think he can be more competitive in this race than the market suggests given the ability he showed on the flat.

After initially drifting to 16/1 in places this morning, Agent Empire's price has now shortened to the point where he's generally just below the lowest acceptable price of 8/1 with most firms so i've decided to remove him as a selection but have left him in the column as a guide for readers in case his price drifts or they have access to acceptable prices.

Tricky but talented

Newcastle 15:00: Van Dijk 1pt win 11/1

This race could be all over at the start for Van Dijk if he repeats the antics he's shown on many occasions of effectively refusing to race.

However, I thought it was encouraging that he showed no signs of doing that at Wolverhampton last time when he ran on well late on over a trip that is an inadequate test of stamina.

Although he's shown his bad side on three visits to this track when deciding he has no interest in racing, he also put in a good display for the level when winning over seven furlongs early this year despite not travelling particularly well early on.

I think this track is a more suitable test for him than Wolverhampton and the return to a mile will suit so if he's on a going day, I think Van Dijk can run well in this. Any 10/1 or bigger appeals.

Backward type who could have more to come

Hexham 15:10: Kaphumor 1pt win 15/2

When Kaphumor won a Larkhill maiden on debut, I thought he might be one for fairly low grade staying handicap chases on galloping tracks a few seasons down the line as he was slow, very backward and clearly needed to be given time to mature.

Therefore, it was no surprise that he showed little over hurdles last season for Oliver Sherwood and I think the decision to reach for headgear on both starts over fences was a desperate attempt to sharpen him up before he went to the sales rather than because he necessarily needed that.

I thought he ran well on his final start for Sherwood at Plumpton considering that was a completely unsuitable track for him. He was sharing the lead with Ballintara from the start and he got the better of that rival after 4 out. He was being challenged by Aheadfullofdreams turning the final bend when he didn't take the bend too well and Brendan Powell got unbalanced and Kaphumor could never get back at his rival after that.

He was bought after that for £21,000 to join Sue Smith and while it may only be next season when he starts to show his true ability, I think there could be more to come from Kaphumor today with this stiff test at three miles likely to suit. Any 7/1 or bigger appeals.

Return to left-handed track will suit

Warwick 15:35: Dustin Des Mottes 1pt win 11/1

It might be that Hamilton Dici is a bit too good for this field with the four-year-old allowance in his advantage but at a much bigger price, I think Dustin Des Mottes could be capable of running better than the market suggests.

He faced an impossible task taking on Sky Pirate and Amoola Gold on his first start for this yard at Warwick over two miles last season but he showed encouraging signs on his first run after a wind op at Sandown following that.

His jumping was a bit sticky early on but he was travelling well approaching the second of the railway fences in a closing fifth when Zolfo jumped across him and Dustin Des Mottes stumbled and got rid of Page Fuller.

On his only other run since, he frequently jumped out to the left at Ascot and could never get in contention as a result but he appeared to finish with a bit left in the tank.

Dustin Des Mottes has now been dropped to 117 and I think that's a bit generous given that he showed he still retained a good level of ability at Sandown and didn't get the chance to show his ability at Ascot.

He now returns to a suitable left-handed track and if ready to go on his first start of the season I think he's capable of running well. Any 10/1 or bigger appeals.