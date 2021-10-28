Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks a winning chaser could bounce back on better ground

Return to quicker ground to suit

Eceparti was set to be a selection in the 12:55 at Stratford but the price crashed between the time of writing and publication to the point where he became a shorter price than the lowest acceptable and therefore not a selection so below is the case that was made for his chance.

Eceparti has spent most of his time in Britain running on soft or heavy ground but I think his good performances under those conditions have been achieved despite the ground and he can bounce back from a disappointing 2020/21 season now that he is running on good ground.

He's only had two starts on ground any quicker than soft over fences in Britain and both of those were at Fakenham over 2m5f on good to soft ground. On the first of them, he was only beaten a head by Cap Du Nord, who was running off 122 that day, and the third was Thomas Todd who won next time and is now rated 11lb higher than he was that day.

On the second of them, his jumping lacked fluency early on which caused him to become detached at the back of the field. He made headway on the final circuit to be in touch at 3 out but he could never put in a significant challenge and finished third, beaten 10½ lengths.

Eceparti is now rated 8lb lower than he was that day and his action suggests that the return to a quicker surface is likely to be in his favour.

There is a concern that his jumping is rarely completely convincing so it might be that he needs to go back hurdling to be seen at his best but I think he has the ability to take advantage of a slipping mark as long as he jumps adequately. 6/1 had been the lowest acceptable price.