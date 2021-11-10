Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes a staying maiden hurdler at Exeter

Promising run on handicap debut at Warwick

Exeter 12:40: Call Simon 1pt win 11/2

Call Simon showed ability on his first two starts in a bumper and a maiden hurdle when trained by Philip Hobbs but after moving to Nicky Martin, his first two runs for her in a maiden and novice hurdle were less encouraging. However, he bounced back on handicap debut at Warwick with cheekpieces applied for the first time.

He initially raced just behind the leaders before losing his position a little on the very long run to 5 out and was bumped along. He was a bit clumsy at 4 and 3 out and was briefly pushed along to take a gap on the inside with the final bend approaching. He turned into the home straight in sixth and stayed on well to finish third, beaten 6¾ lengths.

Those errors at 4 and 3 out left Call Simon a bit further back than ideal and the 2m5f looked a bit on the sharp side for him. The winner, Butler's Brief, has won three times since and is now rated two stone higher than he was that day and the runner up is now rated 12lb higher while Call Simon will run off a 2lb lower mark today.

He was a beaten favourite next time on his most recent start at Bangor but he jumped badly that day and the extremely testing conditions were likely too soft for him so he has excuses for that run.

Call Simon now returns after 300 days off over a trip and at a track that I think will suit him given stamina looked his strong suit at Warwick and he has a positive jockey booking with Lorcan Williams in the saddle. Nicky Martin has already struck with My Last Oscar on seasonal debut and I think Call Simon has a good opportunity to do likewise if building on the promise shown at Warwick.

There is a concern that his jumping lacked fluency at times at Warwick and was a big problem at Bangor but I expect they will have done plenty of work on that since and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.