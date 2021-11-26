Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes a sprinter to make all at Dundalk

Opportunity to make all back over suitable trip

Dundalk 16:00: Drummond Warrior 2pt win 12/1

A horse on a losing run of 22 races wouldn't be an obvious candidate for a strong bet but I think Drummond Warrior has plenty going for him in the opening race at Dundalk.

He once looked a promising sprinter for Pam Sly but his form dipped badly with four very poor performances in his last five starts for her.

He then showed bits of ability during his time with Denis Hogan while his rating gradually dropped from 75 to 57.

After finishing second in a Bellewstown claimer in early July, Drummond Warrior was claimed for €5,000 to join his current connections and he ran well on his first start for them at Leopardstown when finishing third over seven furlongs.

He ran well again two starts later at the Curragh over six furlongs when in a share of the lead a furlong out before weakening late on.

His next start at Fairyhouse wasn't so encouraging but cheekpieces were on that day and he may not have reacted well to them whereas he ran far better with blinkers on next time at Navan over 5½ furlongs. He was soon in front on the far side and was a few lengths clear coming out of the chute. He still held that advantage when coming under pressure with just under two furlongs to go and he battled on well but was caught right on the line by Cleveleys.

Drummond Warrior has been well held on both starts since but the first of those came at Laytown when he didn't wear blinkers and on his latest start at Dundalk he was stepped back up to seven furlongs and was still in front with just over a furlong to go before fading quickly late on.

He's now dropped back to the same mark that he finished second off at Navan and he drops back to a more suitable trip. This is only his second start over five furlongs but the speed he showed at Navan suggests that it should be no problem and he could have a tactical advantage over his rivals. Drummond Warrior looks the likely front runner in a sprint that isn't packed with early speed and is drawn perfectly to make use of that in stall one.

It may be that he's just a weak finisher over any trip but I think these circumstances give Drummond Warrior a good chance of breaking that long losing run and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.