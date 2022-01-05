Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes a sprinter to gain a third C&D victory at Kempton

Opportunity to make all

Kempton 15:55: Airshow 1pt win 11/2

Airshow has gained two wins from five starts over this C&D and I think the likely pace scenario in this race gives him a good chance of adding to that tally.

He frequently ran well on the turf last year over five and six furlongs and returned after an 89-day break with a good run in defeat at Southwell last time. After breaking well he was soon in a prominent position and was pushed into the lead with just under two furlongs to go. He came under stronger pressure a furlong out and edged slightly right and was caught late on by Giogiobbo.

No. 3 (5) Airshow SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Mr Patrick Millman

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 77

Airshow has shown a tendency to edge right under pressure so the return to a right-handed track should help his chance and he may be able to lead without too much pressure early on. Fieldsman has led in the past but that's been over further while Igotatext has shown good early speed in the past, and there's no surprise that the big early prices on him have gone, but he's been sluggish early on of late including with blinkers on last time.

Airshow has raced too keenly at times, including on one occasion over this C&D, but if he's able to get to the front and Pat Millman can control the pace to suit then I think he may be tough to catch and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.