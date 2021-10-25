Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes a recent flat winner to strike on hurdling debut

Proven in very testing ground

Wexford 13:10: In From The Cold 1pt win 9/1

Level Neverending and Marvel De Cerisy dominate the market for the opening maiden hurdle at Wexford and while both clearly have plenty of ability, they've not run on ground anything like as testing as it will be today at Wexford with the softest either has run on being good to yielding.

In From The Cold, however, has shown that he can run well on heavy ground on the flat and while today's ground might be another notch above that, I think he's more of a danger to the front pair under these circumstances than the market suggests.

He won a 1m2f handicap off 88 on heavy ground on the last day of the 2020 Irish flat season and has held his form well throughout this season running off marks in the mid-high 90s and in Listed and Group 3 company. He confirmed his current wellbeing with a victory two days ago at Leopardstown off 93.

He settles and stays well enough on the flat to think that he can stay two miles over hurdles, even in heavy ground, and, as long as this race doesn't come too soon for him after his Leopardstown win, I think he has the ability to be more competitive in this race than the market suggests. There is the unknown over how he will jump but that it also the case for the favourite and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.