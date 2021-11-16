Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes a chaser on his first start after a wind op

Better ground and wind op could bring a return to form

Lingfield 14:05: Fuji Flight 1pt win 18/1

Fuji Flight started his career in France with Guillaume Macaire and showed a good level of ability for him over hurdles and fences. He won on hurdling debut and apart from one blip, he ran consistently well in defeat in that sphere after that in both conditions races and handicaps and he showed that decent ground suited him.

His chasing career didn't get off to a good start when he slithered on landing at the water at Auteuil and came down but he was placed on his two other starts over fences in France. On the first of those at Auteuil, he initially led before losing his place quickly with just over a circuit to go and he dropped to the back of the field. He made a big move after 3 out to be in a share of the lead at 2 out but the effort of making such a move in testing ground took its toll and he dropped away quickly on the run-in.

Fuji Flight ran another good race at Compiegne on his final start in France when possibly a bit unlucky to not win. He was shuffled back leaving the back straight and had to wait for a run turning the final bend before running on well to be beaten three quarters of a length in second.

He was bought to join Venetia Williams after that and had two starts for her last season. He shaped with a bit of promise on the first of those at Wincanton when only a couple of lengths behind the leaders at the cross fence before dropping away very quickly after. On his latest start, he showed very little and was pulled up halfway down the back straight.

As a result of those two runs, Fuji Flight has been dropped 9lb and there are reasons why he could now run much better than he did at Wincanton and Sandown. Guillaume Macaire isn't a fan of wind operations so it may be that Fuji Flight has had an issue on that front for a while and he's now had a wind op so he could improve as a result.

He is also racing on much better ground than he did on both starts for Venetia Williams last season and his action suggests that he wouldn't want the ground too deep so he could improve as a result of that. It's also often been a trend that Venetia Williams' French recruits don't show too much in their first season for her before returning the level that was expected of them when bought so that could be the case with him too.

It may be that Fuji Flight doesn't want quite this far or might need the return of some headgear to show his best or that he's had an issue which means he's not as good as he was in France but given the potential for a revival I think he's overpriced and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.