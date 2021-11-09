Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes a big-priced outsider at Lingfield

May bounce back if making the running

Lingfield 15:37: Vital Sign 1pt win 35/1

Vital Sign's form figures are far from encouraging but he's shown glimpses of ability under rules and I think he could be capable of bouncing back if they look to repeat the tactics used on him three starts ago at Fontwell.

He made the running that day and while he did look around him and make a few minor mistakes, he was still in front turning into the home straight for the final time. He was headed just after 3 out and gradually dropped away after that, eventually finishing 22 lengths behind the winner in fifth.

On his next start back down in trip, he was up against trailblazing front runner Diligent and was soon taken out of his comfort zone and ran badly. His season opener eight days ago over hurdles ended at the second when he unseated rider.

Vital Sign, who runs today in the last at Lingfield, races off a 13lb lower mark today than he did when finishing fifth at Fontwell and I think Tabitha Worsley could get the opportunity to make the running on him which may result in Vital Sign bouncing back to a better level of form.

It may be that he needs further or headgear as he hasn't looked completely straightforward but I think he has a better chance than the market suggests in a race of this quality and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.