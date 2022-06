Run consistently well in points and hunter chase

Cartmel 13:55: Grageelagh Girl 1pt win 11/4

Grageelagh Girl is unlucky to not be a winner at Cartmel already this season and now back in handicap company I think she has a good chance to gain compensation for that misfortune.

That bad luck came in a hunter chase when everything had gone smoothly and she was still on the bridle tracking the strongly driven leader when the weight cloth came off on the run in. She eased to the front turning into the home straight and soon went clear but was disqualified.

That run had followed a collection of good runs in point to points including when finishing second to Wotzizname at Woodford when Grageelagh Girl was sent to the front too soon and didn't quite see out the trip.

The ability she showed in those races and in her hunter chase run suggests she has more ability than her rating of 102 and a drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue. Hopefully On We Go, Ange Endormi and Dan Gun will help to set a good pace to suit her late closing style.

There is a slight concern that she didn't run too well off only slightly higher marks last summer having run well in points so it might be she's more at home in the slightly steadier run points and hunter chases these days. However, I think the rush to put cheekpieces on after the defeat at Newton Abbot may not have been a good move and she's been sweetened up since. Any 5/2 or bigger appeals.



Travelled very strongly on return to hurdling last time

Cartmel 13:55: Shaws Bridge 1pt win 12/1

Shaws Bridge had been in awful form prior to a return to hurdling last time but he showed far more ability that day and I think the market has overlooked his chance today.

That run was at Hexham over 2m7½f and after racing just behind the leaders for much of the race, he eased closer after jumping 2 out and was travelling best turning up the hill. He went to the front approaching the last but was soon passed on landing and faded away to finish fourth.

The way he travelled was notable and I think the drop back in trip and lack of a stiff climb to the line will suit Shaws Bridge who won over 2m4f at Perth off a 3lb lower mark last year.

There is a slight concern that he might just be a weak finisher but I think the market has overlooked the promise of the Hexham run and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.