Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Market Rasen

Can build on early promise back on better ground

Market Rasen 16:30: Annie Nail 1pt win 6/1

This is a very weak mares handicap chase that closes the card at Market Rasen but there are a couple in here who I think could be capable of improving from their lowly opening marks.

Annie Nail showed ability on her debut in an Irish point for Cormac Doyle when she led for a long way before being headed by Emma Blue on the run to the last and she had just dropped back into third when falling at the last.

That run suggested that she would want a sharper test under rules and she showed promise on hurdling debut at Exeter over 2m2½f. She raced a bit keenly on the outside in midfield before making headway to track the leaders turning into the home straight. She was pushed along after jumping 3 out and couldn't go with the leaders after that, dropping away to finish fifth.

She's been well beaten on both starts since but they were on heavy ground, the decision to run at Chepstow last time a puzzling one considering she had been taken out of a race at Exeter due to unsuitable ground when it was heavy.

No. 3 Annie Nail (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Alexandra Dunn

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 90

The return to much better ground today will suit and I think an opening mark of 90 could underestimate her given the promise of the first two runs of her career.

Although she fell in her point I think that was a tired fall and she had jumped fine up at that point so I'm not too worried about her jumping going over fences for the first time under rules. There is a concern, however, that she might just be a weak finisher but given the potential for improvement in a race of this quality I think she's overpriced and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.

Application of tongue tie could see stronger finishing effort

Market Rasen 16:30: Rosearelli 1pt win 15/2

Rosearelli has caught the eye on more than one occasion in maiden hurdles with how well she has travelled and I'm hoping that she can turn that potential into a better end product today on her handicap and chase debut.

She raced very keenly under restraint at the back of the field early on at Chepstow on her hurdling debut before making progress at the end of the back straight to track the leading group turning into the home straight. She was still travelling well going to 3 out but came under pressure and quickly lost touch after that, eventually being beaten 36 lengths.

She built on that next time at Lingfield when settling much better. She raced in midfield and was tracking the leaders turning down the hill but lost touch with them early in the home straight. She was nudged along going to 2 out and plugged on from that point to finish fifth while never getting anywhere near the leaders again.

No. 4 Rosearelli SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Ali Stronge

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 86

Rosearelli travelled well again for a long way on her latest start at Leicester before dropping away quickly after jumping 3 out.

A tongue tie goes on for the first time today and I'm hoping that this will result in her finishing off the race stronger than she has done so far as the manner in which she's travelled through races suggests that she has more ability than her rating of 86. Any 7/1 or bigger appeals.