Eyecatching run last time from Will Be King

Drop back in trip to suit Double Kodiac

Rhys Williams thinks Will Be King and Double Kodiac are overpriced at Dundalk

Return to more prominent tactics would help

Dundalk 16:00: Will Be King 1pt win 25/1

Will Be King has been comfortably held in five starts since joining John McConnell but I think he could be capable of running better at a big price this afternoon.

He ran over C&D on his latest start and he broke well from the stalls but seemed to be tightened for room and quickly dropped towards the back of the field as a result. He was shuffled back further at the end of the back straight and raced in last turning into the home straight and while he made a bit of headway in the straight, he couldn't get anywhere near the leaders and only beat two rivals.

Will Be King has raced very prominently in the past and I'm hoping he can repeat the quick break again today but this time maintain his position. After showing very little on his first three starts for the yard, his last two runs have been a bit more encouraging and it could be that he's gradually coming back into better form.

There is a concern that he could be held up over a trip that's likely a bit shorter than ideal and it might be that he's just on the decline and that will continue today but I think he's overpriced given the potential for bouncing back under a prominent ride and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.



Returning to far more suitable trip

Dundalk 16:00: Double Kodiac 1pt win 18/1

Double Kodiac failed to beat a rival when last seen at Bellewstown but that was over 1m4f and now back over a far more suitable trip, I think he could be capable of showing more at a big price.

Prior to joining Noel Kelly, he ran over distances between 6f and 1m but in six starts for this yard he's run over 1m2½f or further on five occasions. I think the patient tactics over those distances haven't suited Double Kodiac at all and on his only run over a mile for Kelly, he was awkwardly away from the stalls and raced in last before making late headway in the home straight.

He's now being dropped back to a far more suitable trip than he's often been running over of late and is now off a 16lb lower mark than when first running for Kelly.

There is a concern that the hood is back on as that might switch him off too much over this shorter trip and he has had problems with awkward starts but given the potential for a significant revival I think he's overpriced and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.