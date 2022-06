Won with plenty in hand at Bath

Newmarket 14:00: Vaynor 1pt win 100/30

Vaynor was a selection in this column when winning at Bath last time and off a 6lb higher mark I think he has a good chance to follow up.

Prior to winning at Bath he ran very well to finish second in a charity race over 1m2f at Newbury behind the 79-rated Danville with the 78-rated Kingsofthemidlands back in third.

He was stepped up to 1m6f for the first time at Bath and was always travelling well in behind the leaders. He was nudged along three furlongs out to make headway and Danny Muscatt's body language suggested he thought he had everything covered from that point.

Vaynor went to the front with just under two furlongs to go and despite not doing much in front, went on to win by 2¼ lengths.

The second and third have both been beaten a neck in their subsequent starts and Vaynor is officially 2lb well in today as his rating has been raised this week on collateral form.

No. 5 (6) Vaynor (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 67

The way that he travelled through that race suggests that a drop back in trip won't be an issue for him and he looked to have far more in hand than the winning margin suggested so I think he could have more to come off a 6lb higher mark today.

It may turn out that the combination of first time cheekpieces and Harry Davies results in Eight Of Diamonds having more in hand but I think there's too much between them in the market and any 3/1 or bigger appeals.