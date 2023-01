Wind op had desired effect last time

Hopefully will be ridden much handier today

Rhys Williams thinks Torula is overpriced at Huntingdon

Promise on both hurdling starts

Huntingdon 14:30: Torula 1pt win 8/1

Inneston is the odds-on favourite for this novices' hurdle and judging by Gary Moore's interview after the race at Newbury, better was expected of him on his hurdling debut. The worrying aspect of that hurdling debut was his hurdling technique as he was often far too big over the hurdles and tended to edge to his left. His debut in France showed he has a good level of ability and a turn of foot but I can leave him at that price until seeing his hurdling technique sharpen up.

Western Zephyr is the only winner over hurdles in the field having got off the mark on his hurdling debut at Ludlow. He was a bit disappointing next time over the same C&D and it might be that he will always be best fresh.

Next in the market is Torula who I think is overpriced given the promise he's shown in his career so far. He shaped well on his debut in an Irish point when outstayed by Senior Chief and he travelled well for some time on his hurdling debut at Lingfield before suddenly stopping to little and finishing well beaten.

He was given a wind op after that and was a selection in this column for his latest start at Chepstow with the hope that would cause him to finish off his race much better. He was shuffled back through the field early on and then got stuck behind horses turning out of the back straight while the front four went clear. He got some room after 3 out and made some headway while not being given an overly hard time late on, finishing fifth.

No. 12 Torula (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

That run showed the wind op had the desired effect as he finished off the race much better than had been the case at Lingfield and with that being the case, I'm hoping they will now ride him much handier today particularly given the sharp nature of this track.

It might be that it will be in handicaps over distances around 2m4f where he will show his best but I think he's shown enough ability to suggest he doesn't have as much to find with the front pair as the market suggests and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.