Rhys Williams' Racing Tips: Side with experience in the saddle in the last at Bath

Slow starting and steadily run races prevented improvement

Bath 17:05: Café Sydney 1pt win 12/1

Café Sydney has been inconsistent this turf season but her performance at Chester last time suggests that she is capable of taking advantage of a slipping mark today.

She was a bit slowly away and was briefly shaken along to take a position towards the back of the field early on. She dropped back into last place and was outpaced and detached from the field three furlongs out when the pace quickened. She rallied well under driving and closed strongly late on to be beaten just two lengths in sixth.

That was a far more encouraging effort from her after a series of races in which her chance had been significantly compromised by a slow start or a slow pace and she wasn't able to show her true ability as a result.

There is a slight worry that this will be steadily run but there's always the chance in amateur races with some very inexperienced riders among the participants that the horse will take charge of a few of them and that can result in a much stronger pace than seems likely on paper beforehand.

Café Sydney has the benefit of the 2019 Lady Amateur Jockeys Flat Champion, Sarah Bowen, in the saddle and she's able to claim 3lb which is very beneficial in a race of this type. Any 10/1 or bigger appeals.

Visor to rekindle enthusiasm

Bath 17:05: Eagles Dare 1pt win 22/1

The jockey on my other selection in the race has gained a significant success in the amateur ranks too with Harriet Tucker having won the 2018 Cheltenham Foxhunter on Pacha Du Polder.

Her mount today isn't quite so straightforward to ride as that horse and that's resulted in Eagles Dare's connections reaching for a visor for the first time.

He won a nursery on his final start of last year and looked likely to make further improvement over 1m4f+ this year but that improvement has yet to materialise.

He ran much better than the finishing position suggests three starts ago at this track when stepped up in trip to 1m6f for the first time. He was travelling best two furlongs out before failing to see out the trip and dropping away to finish ninth.

Eagles Dare has looked a difficult ride on his last two starts. He was slowly away and had to be shaken along to gather stride before looking awkward under pressure over this C&D two starts ago. On his latest start at Kempton, he wasn't travelling early on and quickly lost his place and could never get in contention before finishing well beaten.

He's been dropped 5lb for that run and I think that's an overreaction to one awful run given that he ran with some promise three starts ago off a 10lb higher mark than he races off today.

I'm hoping that the visor will cause him to switch on and travel much better in the early stages and that can allow him to show his true ability again.

It may be that it won't have any impact and he will run badly again but he looks overpriced and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.