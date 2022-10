Back to more suitable trip for Longshanks

Promising point debut from Tightenourbelts

Rhys Williams thinks Longshanks and Tightenourbelts are overpriced

Can bounce back over more suitable trip

Bangor 13:10: Longshanks 1pt win 16/1

Longshanks was well beaten when last seen at Ffos Las but there were excuses for that performance and I think he could be capable of bouncing back at a big price on his seasonal debut.

A winner over hurdles on his final start of the 2020/21 season, he ran quite well on chasing debut at Stratford before running well when facing a very tough task at Exeter.

He faced subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner L'Homme Presse at Exeter with that rival running off 128. Unsurprisingly, Longshanks was no match for him but ran respectably to finish third despite often jumping left.

He finished tailed off in awful conditions next time at Exeter before bouncing back at Ffos Las when running into another well handicapped rival. This time it was Soldier Of Destiny off 122 and while Longshanks was no match for him, he finished ahead of Yggdrasil who won his next two starts and Pride Of Lecale who won two starts later.

Longshanks got off the mark over fences next time at Exeter when left clear at 2 out and was sent off favourite for his final start of the season at Ffos Las when stepped up to 3m for the first time under rules.

They changed tactics over the longer trip and held him up and he was still towards the back when making an awful mistake at the middle fence in the back straight on the final circuit. He recovered and closed to be in contention at 3 out before fading away late on.

I thought he was never going with much zest that day and it might be he'd had enough for the season. The trip also looked too far for him and the bad mistake didn't help his chance.

I think the return to a shorter trip and reverting to more prominent tactics will suit Longshanks and his chasing experience could be put to good use against some chasing newcomers and other less experienced rivals in the field. Physically he always looked a long term prospect and I'm hopeful that there could be more to come from him this season.

His jumping is always a slight concern and it may be that he will need the run on his first start of the season but I think the market has overreacted to one run and possibly the ground too.

While his two wins have come on heavy ground, his action doesn't suggest he needs that ground and his performances at Stratford and Exeter show he can run well on better ground too. Any 12/1 or bigger appeals.



Showed promise on Irish point debut

Chepstow 13:25: Tightenourbelts 1pt win 12/1

This looks the weaker division of the maiden hurdle and while it's a winning pointer who heads the market in Hoe Joly Smoke, there's another ex-pointer who appeals at the prices.

Tightenourbelts finished third on debut at Dromahane, shaping with promise for the future. He was held up and his jumping wasn't always fluent, showing a tendency to edge to his right.

He made some headway to be at the back of the leading group on the long run to 3 out and was still travelling well in sixth entering the home straight, albeit now detached from the leading five.

Pushed along on landing after 3 out, he moved into fourth approaching 2 out but got in close and couldn't make any impression on the leaders after that, closing late to take third.

The winner of that maiden has since won a bumper while the fourth has since finished second in a novice hurdle.

I think the manner in which Tightenourbelts travelled suggests being ridden handier over a shorter trip could see him in a better light and the ground may have been a bit softer than ideal for him that day.

This also doesn't look a particularly strong maiden hurdle and I think he's arguably achieved as much as any of the other ex-pointers with this performance.

It may be that he will need the run on his first start for a new yard or that education will be the focus for them today but any double-figure prices underestimate his chance.