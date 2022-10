Looked clueless for much of the race on debut

Atwixaday only beat two rivals on debut at this track nine days ago but he has the potential to significantly improve from that having looked clueless for much of the race.

He was a bit slowly away and had to be shaken along at various times through the first few furlongs. He became detached from the field at halfway and he was still in last a furlong out before finishing strongly while not being given a remotely hard time at finish eighth.

Atwixaday clocked the quickest final two furlongs in the field despite barely being asked for any effort and given how green he was I think could improve plenty for the experience today. The extra furlong could also help his chance and this isn't a particularly strong novice contest.

It may be that he will still shows signs of inexperience or that he will at his best on a more conventional track but I think that despite the support in the overnight market, his chance is still being underestimated and any 12/1 or bigger appeals.

Sharper test to suit

Tramore 17:15: Iurkash 1pt e/w 25/1

Iurkash's form figures may not look inspiring in the bumper at Tramore but he's shown enough promise in both runs in points to suggest he could be more competitive than the market suggests today.

He made his debut at Punchestown last season and after racing in second for the first circuit, he was allowed to stride on halfway down the back for the second time to go to the front. He went a few lengths clear approaching 3 out but made a mistake and was joined on the run to 2 out. He was headed there and quickly dropped away and was pulled up before the last.

He returned to action eleven days ago and showed promise while once again looking a non stayer over the 3m trip. He was travelling strongly turning down the back for the final time and was in a close fourth after 3 out. He was driven along approaching 2 out and gradually lost his position, eventually being beaten 12½ lengths in sixth.

The way Iurkash has travelled in points suggests that a sharper test would suit and I'm hoping they will go back to riding him prominently given this is a much sharper test than he's been facing and put his experience to good use.

This is Joanne Corish's first ride under rules but she has finished second twice from ten rides in points so hopefully her inexperience under rules won't be an issue.

It may be that the newcomers are simply too good for Iurkash or that he will be a weak finisher no matter the trip but I think the market has overlooked his potential to improve for the shorter trip and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.