Returns to right-handed track

Hopefully change in tactics

Velasco is overpriced at Carlisle

More suitable test than faced lately

Carlisle 14:15: Velasco 1pt win 20/1

Velasco's recent form would hardly inspire confidence for his chance but I think under more suitable circumstances this afternoon he can show a much better level of form.

He was bought for £10,000 to join Susan Corbett and made a promising stable debut at Hexham. Despite frequently jumping out to the right, he was still in front at 2 out before fading on the climb to the line and finishing fourth.

In all three runs since then, they've decided to hold up Velasco and it hasn't remotely worked, with the left-handed track at Kelso two starts ago also not suiting him at all.

As a result of those runs, Velasco has been dropped 10lb and he now returns to right-handed track which should see him in a better light.

The hood is also coming off for the first time for this yard and I'm hoping that will also be accompanied by them returning to riding him handily over this trip as I think that will bring out the best in him.

It may be that he's just not as good as he was but despite a bit of market support already I think he's still overpriced in a race of this quality and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.



Chance to improve on handicap debut

Lingfield 16:10: Superstylin 0.5pt win 30/1

Superstylin hasn't shown much in four starts under rules but I'm hoping he might improve on that now on handicap hurdle debut.

He was bought for £50,000 as winning an Irish point at Lingstown in convincing fashion and he made the running on his rules debut in a bumper at Haydock before dropping away to finish sixth.

They've held him up in an attempt to get him to settle in three starts in maiden/novice hurdles and he showed nothing in the first two starts but I thought he showed a bit more at Huntingdon last time. He was held up in a detached last early on before making some headway towards the end of the back straight and jumped into a share of fourth at 3 out before dropping away.

I'm hoping they will use far different tactics today and be much handier as I think that will give him an opportunity to show more than he has done so far under rules.

It may be that he will only show his true ability over fences or that he has a problem that means he won't repeat the ability he showed in his point win but I think his potential for improvement has been overlooked a little and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.