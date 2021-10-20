Rhys Williams' Racing Tips: Chasing newcomer to take advantage of 4yo allowance

Can make use of generous 4yo allowance

Worcester 13:38: Bannister 2pt win 10/1

Bannister tended to race very keenly over hurdles which prevented him from showing his true ability at times but he also put in some good performances that suggest he's capable of taking advantage of his mark of 125 coupled with the four-year-old allowance on chasing debut.

He was a wide margin winner on his third start over hurdles and followed that with two good runs in defeat in France at Compiegne and Auteuil, going clear before being caught late on in both runs.

He raced far too keenly without the hood on when pulled up in the Finale before bouncing back with the hood reapplied and under far different tactics at Angers in early March. He was held up in last and settled well before making headway going to 3 out. He moved into the lead turning the final bend and always looked to have the race in control after that, winning by 3½ lengths.

The same tactics were used on Bannister's latest start at Auteuil but he raced much keener on that occasion and could never get into a position to challenge.

The hood is once again on for his chasing debut and I think this race is likely to be run at a strong pace which will help him to settle better and he could get a good position tracking the leaders early on.

The way he often jumped French hurdles suggests that there's a very good chance of him taking to fences well and I think a mark of 125 underrates what he achieved in France.

There is the concern that even with the strong pace he might still be too keen but I think Bannister should be nearer the front of the market given the generous four-year-old allowance and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.

Potential to improve in race where rivals have doubts over them

Fontwell 13:55: Captain Cuckoo 1pt win 10/1

This race is full of horses with doubts over them and I think the outsider of the field has been overlooked a little in these circumstances.

Captain Cuckoo's form under rules last season was something of a surprise given what he had achieved in points. He ran well at Catterick on rules debut when facing a very difficult task and shaped better than the result suggests that day having got into closer contention early in the home straight before dropping away.

He was no match for the winner on his next two starts before making his handicap debut at Plumpton where he was still going quite well in second until coming down at 4 out.

His jumping had been an issue at times in points so it's a concern that it will let him down again but this is the sort of race where running to his mark would give him a chance given the opposition.

Whoshotwho looks on the decline and raced keenly last time, Creative Inerta has often found far less than looks likely under pressure, Darebin is very inconsistent and Go As You Please doesn't look straightforward.

Therefore, despite the worry over Captain Cuckoo's jumping, I think he's overpriced and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.

Often jumped poorly over fences

Fontwell 14:30: Seddon 1pt win 20/1

It's no surprise that Haddex Des Obeaux has been backed this morning following a promising British debut at this track and he looks on a lenient mark but I'm not certain that the longer trip will be ideal for him and it might be that two miles over fences is when we will see the best of him.

At a much bigger price, I think Seddon could be capable of running better than his price suggests. He ran to a good level as a novice hurdler for Tom George including when finishing seventh in the Ballymore in 2019.

He missed the following season before returning last season and got off the mark over fences at the second attempt at Cartmel. However, his jumping let him down on other occasions over fences, including on his first start for Harry Whittington at Doncaster.

Therefore, the return to hurdling today is likely to suit and if he can get back to the level of ability he showed in novice hurdles or in the early stages of last season over fences then he can go well off a mark of 132. Any 14/1 or bigger appeals.