Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has selections at Hexham and Newcastle

Promising debut when very green at Newcastle

Hexham 16:20 - Ruby Island 1pt win 9/4

Ruby Island showed plenty of promise on her debut at Newcastle and I think she has a very good chance to get off the mark on her second start this afternoon.

She raced keenly under restraint at the back of the field early on before racing greenly towards the end of the back straight. She was pushed along and her greenness continued turning the bend as she turned into the home straight in ninth.

She made a little headway early in the straight but still had a lot of ground to make up on the leading group of five with two furlongs to go. She disappeared out of shot at that point but appeared to take off late on as she was only narrowly beaten for second at the line.

Considering her obvious inexperience, Ruby Island did well to finish third and it was a performance that suggested there could be plenty of improvement to come as she mentally matures. This stiff track should also suit given how strongly she finished that race.

There is a worry that she was keen early on and, if they repeat the tactics from Newcastle and hold her up in a race that may not be too strongly run, she could be poorly positioned. But hopefully they will ride her much handier today having gained that experience. Any 2/1 or bigger appeals.

Potential for a revival on first start for new yard

Newcastle 19:30 - Privilege 0.5pt win 20/1

It's no surprise that there's been early market support for Macho Pride and Blackjack but I think the market has overlooked the chance of one at a much bigger price.

Privilege showed ability early in her career in France, winning on her fourth start at Tarbes before running well at Bordeaux off a mark equivalent to 82. However, things took a downward turn from there.

She lost all chance at the start next time when very slowly away and was then far too keen at the same track next time.

She made the running in a handicap over a mile after that and showed more, only fading late on to finish sixth but she was well beaten in her next three starts.

Privilege showed a little more on her final start in France in a claimer over just over 1m1f at Agen. She made the running until being headed early in the home straight and finished well behind the leading group of five.

She was claimed for €12,000 after that and is now having her first start for Robert Cowell. I think she's often been running under unsuitable circumstances in France and the likely strong pace in this race should suit her as it gives her a better chance to settle and will turn it into a good test at the trip.

It may be that she has a physical problem that means she's not as good as she was and it could be that the six furlongs will be a bit too sharp for her. But she's now dropped to a mark of 64 and is with a trainer who can turn around horses and make them into sprinters. Any 14/1 or bigger appeals.