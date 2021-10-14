Rhys Williams' Racing Tips: Point winner to get off the mark under rules at Wincanton

Longer trip likely to suit

Wincanton 16:05: Jony Max 2pt win 7/2

Jony Max made a winning debut for Pat Doyle at Monksgrange and while his performances last season were not particularly encouraging, his first run of this season suggested that he can improve from his lowly mark.

That came at Warwick over 2m4f and was his first start after a wind op. He led the field early on before being headed turning into the home straight for the first time and continued to race in second before taking over the lead again turning towards the line of five fences. He lost the lead after getting in a bit close at the second of them and dropped back to fourth as a leading line of three went on at 4 out. He closed back up turning the bend and looked to be going best at 2 out but he couldn't quite get the better of Pens Man on the run in and was beaten half a length.

This looked an adequate test of stamina for Jony Max and I think the step up to 3m1f will bring improvement from him as he will be able to remain in his comfort zone for longer than he did at Warwick. The steadier pace running over this trip will also put a little less pressure on his jumping which I think will help given the stiff test that the Wincanton fences provide.

The likes of Legend Of Zorro and O'Faolains Lad might be a little better than their marks but I think Jony Max has the potential for more improvement than them and I think he should be favourite given that Jack Tudor is able to claim 3lb in a conditionals race in which he's arguably the best jockey and most aren't claiming. Any 5/2 or bigger appeals.