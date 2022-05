Promise on both runs in France

Wolverhampton 14:50: Lory 1pt win 10/1

Julie Camacho has two runners in this fillies maiden who are both having their first start for her and I think the market has underestimated the chance of one of them.

Lory started her career in France with Andre Fabre and made an eyecatching debut at Compiegne. After being a bit awkwardly away from the stalls, she made headway racing quite keenly and was in a share of third turning into the home straight.

Alexis Pouchin angled her to the often favoured near rail but Lory's path was blocked and she only eventually got a clear run in the last half furlong. She was only given a gentle ride as her chance had gone and she was beaten 2½ lengths.

The winner of that race has since finished seventh in the French 1000 Guineas while four of the next five home are now rated the equivalent of 80+.

Lory was dropped back to six furlongs for her second start at Chantilly and held up furthest away from the near rail. She wasn't asked for much effort and got outpaced two furlongs out before staying on late to finish fourth.

She has shaped better than the bare result on both starts and the step back up to seven furlongs is very likely to suit so she has the potential to run very well given the level she ran to in France.

A hood going on for the first time suggests that she's been showing the keenness at home that she showed on debut and it may be that they end up riding her quieter than ideal as part of the education process but I think she's arguably shown as much ability as any of her rivals and any 15/2 or bigger appeals.



Return to much quicker ground to suit

Tipperary 19:25: Whacker Clan 1pt win 15/4

Whacker Clan was pulled up when last seen but I think he has a very good chance to bounce back this evening back on much quicker ground.

The poor run last time was in very testing conditions at Tramore and he never seemed to be travelling too well before losing touch with the leading trio down the back straight for the final time and was pulled up.

Prior to that he showed a good level of ability in points and on hurdling debut. He was trained by John Halley in points and after running a promising race when staying on late behind Grand Jury and Minella Cocooner, he got off the mark at the third attempt on good to yielding ground when stretching clear late on.

It was yielding ground for his hurdling debut at Navan over 2m4f and he showed plenty of promise in defeat. He was in the leading group leaving the back straight for the final time and was left in third at 2 out. He stayed on well under pressure without ever challenging the winner and was beaten eight lengths in third. The winner and runner up have both gone on to win a Grade 3 novice hurdle.

I think that performance sets the standard in this maiden hurdle and the step up to three miles is likely to suit Whacker Clan given he looked a stayer in points. Any 3/1 or bigger appeals.