Very green on debut

Galway 18:10: Mile End 0.5pt e/w 66/1

The market for this fillies' maiden is dominated by three runners. Dower House heads the market having run well on debut at the Curragh and she's followed by Dundalk barrier trial winner Remind and Tarnawa's half-sister, Tahiyra. It may well turn out that the race will be dominated by that trio too but there's a filly at a huge price who I think could be capable of running better than the market suggests.

Mile End was beaten ten lengths on debut at the Curragh but shaped with some promise having been very green. She was drawn widest in stall 16 and was soon in last place and having to be shaken along as her inexperience showed. She still only had one rival behind her with around two furlongs to go but she kept on quite well late on, despite her greenness still showing, and finished ninth.

I think that was a strong maiden with the winner and fourth subsequently finishing fourth and second behind Little Big Bear in the Anglesey, the runner up is rated 92 and the fifth won a maiden next time out by 5½ lengths.

No. 6 (7) Mile End SBK 28/1 EXC 30 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: S. B. Kelly

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The step up to seven furlongs with a stiff finish is likely to suit Mile End and she has the potential to improve plenty given how green she was on debut.

It might be that such improvement will still leave her short of the required standard for this race and it may be that she will still be a bit green but I think her chance has been overlooked by the market and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.