Return to artificial surface to suit

Irish low grade races generally stronger

Rhys Williams thinks Sir Dotti is overpriced at Wolverhampton

Can bounce back on return to artificial surface

Wolverhampton 16:30: Sir Dotti 0.5pt win 50/1

Sir Dotti has yet to win a race in 23 starts and only been placed on two occasions but I think he could run well at a big price on his first start in Britain.

All of his previous runs were in Ireland for John McConnell and he showed some ability for him once switched to the all weather at Dundalk in November last year. He finished fourth on his first start on the surface over a mile when held up in last before making a challenge on the far rail in the straight. He followed that with two good runs behind Ampeson, who is now rated 88, and was unlucky to not finish closer on the second of those.

Sir Dotti continued to run respectably in defeat on the all weather earlier this year before switching back to the turf in a claimer at Bellewstown where he had no realistic chance and finished ninth. He ran fairly well on his next two starts when switched back to handicap company before being well held on his final start for McConnell when drawn on the 'wrong' side at the Curragh.

No. 11 (4) Sir Dotti (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Andrew Crook

Jockey: Molly Presland

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 46

I think low grade races tend to be stronger in Ireland than Britain so although he's racing from out of the handicap today, Sir Dotti may find this company a bit easier. He's also back on an artificial surface and is likely to have a good pace to settle off and close late into.

There is a concern that he's looked tricky when asked for his effort and he has moved to a lower profile yard but in a race of this quality I think he's a bit overpriced and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.