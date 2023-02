Some promise in stronger race on hurdling debut

Fairyhouse 14:50: Verbal Sparring 0.5pt e/w 35/1

It's no surprise that there's been early market support for Paradise Lost who looks the standout on form but I think he's now about the right price so I'm looking elsewhere.

At a much bigger price, I think Verbal Sparring could run better than his price suggests. He showed some ability on the flat and wasn't disgraced on hurdling debut at Navan in a race with more depth than the one he contests today.

He raced keenly under restraint early on and was badly hampered at the first, after which he got even more lit up. He continued to race towards the back of the field before making a little headway in the home straight without being given a hard time.

The winner of that race was Comfort Zone who has since won the Finale and Triumph trial at Cheltenham while the second and third both won next time.

Finishing one place ahead of Verbal Sparring that day was Theonewedreamof, who is now rated 100 after winning on handicap debut, and one place ahead of him was Ludus who beat Paradise Lost two starts later.

No. 7 Verbal Sparring (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Desmond McDonogh, Ireland

Jockey: S. O'Callaghan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

There is a concern that Verbal Sparring could race too keenly again or that this run will be more about furthering his education over hurdles but I think he has more ability than the market currently suggests and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.