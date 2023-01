Shaped with promise on bumper debut

Clonmel 13:20: Walk In The Dark 0.5pt e/w 40/1

Three horses dominate the market in this maiden hurdle but there's a horse at a much bigger price making his hurdling debut who I think could be more of a danger to them than the market suggests.

Walk In The Dark made his debut in a bumper at the Punchestown Festival and showed more promise than the margin beaten suggests. He was a bit keen and raced wide towards the back very early on before pulling his way closer going past the stands for the first time. He continued that progress widest of all to be handy turning down the back straight and he was still travelling well on the approach to the home straight but once asked for his effort the early keenness told and he was soon beaten.

No. 16 Walk In The Dark (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Brendan Maurice Walsh

Jockey: Mr H. C. Swan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The manner in which Walk In The Dark travelled for a long way suggests that he has a fairly good level of ability and he was up against some good quality opposition that day including Path d'Oroux, Halibut and Spirit Of Legend.

It might be that he will be too keen once again which would be an issue in the very testing conditions today and there's the obvious unknown over how he will take to hurdling but I think he should be fourth in the market given the promise he showed that day and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.