Shaped well on point debut

Sharper test to suit

Showed ability on bumper debut

Ffos Las 13:40: Juggernaut 1pt win 8/1

Juggernaut lacks the hurdling experience of most of his rivals in this junior national hunt hurdle but given the ability he showed on debut in a bumper, I think he could be more competitive than the market suggests if taking to hurdling.

Not much could be seen of his debut in thick fog at Wincanton but from what could be seen, he looked green early on and again turning out of the back straight before making some late headway to finish fourth.

The first two home went on to finish second and fourth in the Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Given the experience shown, I think Juggernaut has the potential to improve from that and the standard set by the two winners who carry penalties for those victories isn't overly high.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will take to hurdling but that he's being switched to this sphere rather than continuing in bumpers is encouraging on that front. Any 8/1 or bigger appeals.



Very green on debut

Ffos Las 13:40: Archie Macdart 0.5pt win 80/1

At a huge price in the same race I can't let Archie Macdart go unbacked.

He looked clueless at the obstacles in the early stages on his debut at Taunton, regularly losing ground and momentum.

He ran greenly and had to be shaken along turning away from the stands before latching on to the back of the main group early in the back straight.

He was still there in ninth jumping 3 out before making a bit of late headway to finish to finish fourth while not being given a hard time.

I think that was probably a slightly stronger contest than the one Archie Macdart contests this afternoon and given how green he was, he has the potential to improve significantly from that.

It will likely be that he needs further to show his best and it is a bit concerning that he went sharply right at a couple of hurdles early on but I think his low profile connections have caused the chance for improvement to be overlooked and any 40/1 or bigger appeals.



Likely improver with time

Ffos Las 14:50: Charles Ritz 0.5pt e/w 16/1

It's easy to understand why the likes of Oscar Thyne, Top Target and Zertakt are at the front of the market for this handicap hurdle but I think the chance of one of their opponents has been overlooked by the market.

Charles Ritz is very lightly raced for a seven-year-old and I think the patient approach could pay off for them. He made his debut in a point at Wadebridge, a completely unsuitable track for him, and he finished second to Tip Top Mountain who has gone on to have success under rules.

He was switched to Tom George's yard to race under rules and significantly improved from his debut when winning on rules debut in a novice hurdle at Southwell.

His jumping didn't convince at various stages but he was still travelling strongly tracking the leaders turning out of the back straight for the final time and eased to the front after jumping 2 out.

Shaken up going to the last, he didn't instantly pick up and wasn't too fluent at the hurdle before staying on well on the run-in to win by 2¼ lengths.

He could only finish fifth under a penalty at Ascot next time when unable to go with the leading trio approaching the last but was he up against the likes of Complete Unknown, who won the EBF Final on his next start, and Galia Des Liteaux.

Physically, Charles Ritz looks the type to improve with time so I think he could be capable of taking another step forward this afternoon and a mark of 125 could underrate his ability.

It might be that the best of him will be seen over fences or that he will need the run a little after just over a year off the track but I think the market is underestimating his chance given the ability he's shown and any 12/1 or bigger appeals.



Ffos Las 16:35: Endlesspossibility 1pt e/w 33/1

Alcedo and Three Cliffs Bay have already run to a good level in bumpers but I'm going in a different direction with an ex-pointer who showed far more promise on his only run than the market would suggest.

Endlesspossibility made his debut at Ballingarry in May and was held up in last racing a shade keenly from the off. He was still in last after a circuit and had only passed one of his rivals while still racing some way off the pace with a circuit to go.

Once turning down the back straight, he started to make headway and eased his way into a close third jumping 2 out but he couldn't go with the leading pair just before turning into the home straight and faded to finish fourth.

The manner in which he made headway was quite taking and the winner of that maiden has gone on to win twice in maiden/novice hurdles since.

The sharper test of a bumper looks likely to be far more suitable for Endlesspossibility and they won't need to ride him so patiently over this trip.

There is a slight concern over the ground as his action suggests good ground may be ideal for him but I think his chance has been significantly overlooked and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.