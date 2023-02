Shaped more encouragingly last time

Huntingdon 14:50: Presenting Belle 0.5pt win 33/1

For Gina has attracted marked support this morning but it's the other Lucy Wadham-trained runner who appeals at the current prices in a race lacking strength in depth.

Presenting Belle started her career in Ireland with Benny Walsh and showed some ability on debut when she was only about two lengths behind the leader when falling at the last.

She was off the track for 633 days after that before making her rules debut for Wadham at Hereford where she showed very little but I thought there were more encouraging signs over today's C&D last time despite her eventually being pulled up. She wore cheekpieces for the first time that day and was still in contention turning out of the back straight before making a mistake at 3 out and dropping away very quickly after.

Presenting Belle has had a wind op since that run and hopefully that will result in her finishing off the race stronger than was the case last time.

She's also in weaker company today and that may also allow her to race a bit handier in the early stages which I think could also help her chance.

No. 5 Presenting Belle (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

It may turn out that whatever kept her off the track for 633 days means that the ability she showed on her debut simply isn't there anymore or that the wind op won't have any impact but in a race of this quality I think she's overpriced given the potential for improvement and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.