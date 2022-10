Chance to show more in a very weak race

Hereford 14:10: Cherokees Prayer 1pt win 33/1

There won't be many weaker maiden hurdles all season than this. Iceman Dennis is the odds-on favourite but his form has declined since his debut and it wasn't a particularly positive return at Stratford last time.

He makes his hurdling debut today and it's possible he might still be good enough to win but when a horse with his profile is 4/9 I think there has to be a bet elsewhere.

I think Sharp Note might have more ability than Iceman Dennis but I'm not sure 2m on quick ground around Hereford will be ideal for her. She looked in need of a test of stamina on her point debut and I thought she looked short of speed when last seen in a bumper at Newton Abbot.

Although they could try to counter that by making the running and looking to set a good pace, there's always the concern that they will be more concerned with education over winning on hurdling debut and drop her in and that could play against her. I would have her and Iceman Dennis a bit closer together but I think there's a more appealing bet at a much bigger price.

Cherokees Prayer hasn't completed in two starts under rules but he faced much tougher company on both occasions than he faces today and there are reasons to think he could fare better this afternoon.

He showed some ability on his debut in a maiden point at Chilfrome when finishing second to Rufio, who won again next time, and I thought that performance suggested he may want a sharper test than the 2m4f he raced over as he got quite tired after 2 out.

Therefore, it was no surprise that he quickly dropped away at the end of the back straight on rules debut at Worcester over 2m7f. He was dropped back to 2m4f at the same track next time and raced a bit keenly under restraint towards the back of the field early on. He was still in contention jumping the last in the back straight but after coming under pressure on landing, he quickly dropped away and was pulled up.

No. 1 Cherokees Prayer (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Simon Edwards

Jockey: Mr Huw Edwards

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Unlike the two ahead of him in the market, Cherokees Prayer has hurdling experience and I'm hoping that with him dropping down in trip and cheekpieces going on for the first time that the intention will be to make the running.

I think this shorter trip could see him in a better light and it may be that he's gradually been running into peak fitness in the same way that Thistle Do has appeared to for these connections.

It may be that he is in need of a wind op given how quickly he's gone from travelling ok to nothing in both hurdles runs but they won't find many better opportunities for him to win under rules than this and he shouldn't be such a big price given how weak this race is. Any 20/1 or bigger appeals.