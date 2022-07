Opportunity to close late into likely strong pace

Goodwood 16:45: Angelic Divas 1pt win w/o the favourite at 33/1

The Platinum Queen heads the market for this fillies' conditions stakes on the back of an impressive victory at York. There was a significant change of tactics that day with this keen going filly as she made the running and that resulted in big improvement.

She may be a class above her rivals today so rather than take her on I think there's an appealing bet in the without the favourite market.

Along with The Platinum Queen, there are plenty of others in this field who have led or raced very prominently in the past and that could result in a very strong pace.

Such a pace could set the race up for a closer to pick up at least some of the pieces and I'm hoping Angelic Divas will be the filly to do just that.

She made a very promising debut over five furlongs at Salisbury at the start of May when there was some market support in the morning. She was very slowly away and detached from the field early on before recovering to race at the back of the pack with 3½ furlongs to go.

Shaken along just over two furlongs out, she was switched wide and closed strongly from that point, despite her inexperience clearly showing under stronger pressure, and was beaten three-quarters-of-a-length.

The winner of that race, Katey Kontent, won again next time before finishing sixth in the Queen Mary.

Angelic Divas finished well beaten at Sandown next time later that month but she was reported to never be travelling and dropped away as though something was amiss.

No. 2 (2) Angelic Divas (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 65 Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She's been off the track for 69 days since suggesting that she likely did have a problem that day and if she can get back to the ability she showed on debut then she could run better than her big price suggests.

Her run style should also be a suitable one given the likely strong pace and being drawn in stall two isn't so bad given that late closing style as that is likely to ensure she gets a clear run.

It might be that she's had a problem that won't allow her to repeat the level she showed on debut and this track might not be ideal for her but I think the market has overreacted to one poor run and any 20/1 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.