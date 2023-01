Rhys Williams thinks Dubai Clover is overpriced at Dundalk

Selection showed some promise on flat debut

Could 100/1 Magnetic Pulse spring a surprise? Run respectably despite jumping poorly over hurdles

Dundalk 13:35: Dubai Clover 1pt e/w 33/1

Mr Escobar is the odds-on favourite for the opening maiden at Dundalk and he built on his debut effort when second over C&D last time. He may be too good for this field but he's hung left under pressure on both starts and that puts me off at the price.

Isotta is next in the market and she makes her return to Ireland having run in France on her last four starts. She has the ability to challenge the favourite but it's worrying that she looked a bit paceless when asked for her effort in those races in France. That is also a concern for Global Export who returns to the flat today so I'm looking in a different direction with two horses at big prices who could put up more of a challenge to those three than the market suggests.

Dubai Clover gets in as first reverse and I think being a reserve has caused her chance to be overlooked. She made her debut on the flat at Bellewstown in September and showed a bit of promise. She was very slowly away from the stalls and raced in last. She was still travelling well while having a lot of ground to make up leaving the back straight and made a bit of late headway on the outside while not being given an overly hard time to finish ninth.

She was well beaten next time at the Curragh when she made good headway approaching the home straight from the back of the field but couldn't sustain that and dropped away late on.

Dubai Clover was switched to hurdling after that and made a promising debut in that sphere at Punchestown despite not jumping well. She still had plenty of rivals ahead of her leaving the back straight and slight mistakes at 3 and 2 out didn't help her chance but she made some eyecatching late headway to finish fourth.

Her jumping let her down at Aintree in a Listed race next time and again at Cork on her most recent start when I think the very testing conditions were against her too and having been handy from the off, she quickly dropped away late on to finish fifth.

I think Dubai Clover has shown enough ability to suggest she could be competitive in what is a weak maiden and the lack of obstacles today should help her chance.

There is a concern that she hasn't found much late on in a couple of races so there may be a physical issue and stall 17 may not be ideal either but I think her potential for improvement in a race lacking strength in depth has been overlooked and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.



Showed some ability in bumpers

Dundalk 13:35: Magnetic Pulse 0.5pt e/w 100/1

At an even bigger price, I can't let Magnetic Pulse go unbacked. He's shown very little over hurdles but he showed a bit of promise in bumpers and if he can transfer that to the flat he could run better than his huge price suggests.

He made his debut at the Punchestown Festival in 2021 and shaped quite well. He was held up before making headway after leaving the back straight. He came under pressure and couldn't go with the front four approaching the home straight and finished fifth.

He ran respectably when fourth at Galway next time and then found the company too hot at Punchestown when up against The Big Doyen and Cool Survivor.

He's only had one start in a bumper since then which was at Leopardstown when finishing tailed off behind Facile Vega but he showed more promise than the margin beaten suggests. He was held up and was still travelling fairly well around five lengths behind the leader leaving the back straight but found nothing under pressure and dropped away very quickly.

The application of a tongue tie for the first time on his latest start suggests that Magnetic Pulse has or had a wind problem and it could be that a wind op was done during the 271-day break prior to running behind Halibut two starts ago.

There is of course the possibility that no wind op was done and a wind issue or a problem of another sort will cause him to finish very weakly again but there's underlying ability which means I think he's a bit overpriced in a weak maiden and any 50/1 or bigger appeals.