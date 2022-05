Switch to a right-handed track to suit

Perth 16:55: Victory Echo 1pt win 25/1

Victory Echo has an inconsistent profile but I think he's capable of bouncing back at a big price in this scenario.

Blinkers went on for the first time four starts ago at Catterick and he was a comfortable winner by ten lengths. He was sent to the wide outside in the back straight to lessen the impact of his tendency to jump right and after only being about a length in front of Massini Man at the last he drew clear on the run in to win by ten lengths.

The tendency to go right at fences showed up markedly on his next two starts at Ayr and Sedgefield and I thought he did well to stay in touch for so long at Sedgefield considering that, only losing touch after 2 out.

Cheekpieces replaced blinkers on his latest start at Hexham. They had no positive impact on one previous occasion at Perth and that was once again the case at Hexham as he was beaten a long way out and pulled up.

No. 3 Victory Echo (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Maurice Barnes

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 104

Blinkers go back on today and the switch to a right-handed track should suit given that frequent habit of going right at fences to varying degrees. The step back up in trip should also be in his favour as I think he was quickly taken out of his comfort zone over two miles last time.

Given his inconsistent profile it may be that he run will poorly again despite what appear more suitable conditions but I think he's overpriced in a moderate race considering the potential to bounce back and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.