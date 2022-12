Fairly weak maiden hurdle throws up big odds bet

Selection has shown promise in bumpers and point

Rhys Williams thinks Langdale Lane is overpriced at Naas

Shown promise on a few occasions

Naas 14:05: Langdale Lane 0.5pt e/w 25/1

This is a fairly weak maiden hurdle for horses that have run under rules on at least three occasions and haven't finished in the first three and, at a big price, I think Langdale Lane could be more competitive than the market suggests.

He made his debut in a bumper at Carlisle in February and ran quite well to finish fifth. He was a bit keen early on before being restrained back into midfield with a circuit to go. He was still travelling well in a tightly packed field early in the home straight but once asked for maximum effort he raced very greenly and went sharply right before being straightened up and running on again late.

The winner, second, sixth and seventh have all gone on to win over hurdles this season.

Langdale Lane ran poorly at Downpatrick next time but wasn't disgraced on his final run of the season in a very strong bumper at Punchestown when not finishing too far behind the likes of Music Drive and Joyeux Machin.

Langdale Lane has had one run this season in a maiden point at Kirkistown where he was held up before making headway going down the back straight for the final time. He moved into a close share of third at 3 out before being unable to go with the front pair and had little left late on, finishing fifteen lengths behind in third.

No. 5 Langdale Lane (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

That run should have put him spot on for this and I think today's test will be more suitable for him than what he faced in a point last time. He's shown enough ability at his best to suggest he can be competitive in a race of this quality so hopefully he can build on the promise he's shown so far.

There is a concern that he might be a tricky ride and not find as much as seems likely under pressure but he looks overpriced considering the level of ability he's shown and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.