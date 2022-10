Showed promise in both Irish points

Change to prominent tactics would be a significant help

Rhys Williams thinks Jet Marshall is overpriced at Chepstow

Has potential to improve for switch in tactics

Chepstow 14:35: Jet Marshall 1pt win 25/1

This looks the weaker division of the novices' hurdle and I think there's the potential for a shock result with a horse who has the potential to improve significantly from his hurdling debut if they change tactics.

Jet Marshall was held up in last at Newbury and his jumping lacked a little fluency at times down the back straight. He made a bit of headway leaving the back straight and continued that progress to be only a few lengths behind the leader at 3 out. However, from that point he lacked the necessary turn of foot to go with the leaders in what had been a fairly steadily run race and could only plug on late to take fifth.

He had raced keenly on his rules debut at Taunton so it's understandable why they chose those tactics at Newbury for his education but he lacks the necessary speed to execute those tactics successfully, particularly at a track like Chepstow.

No. 5 Jet Marshall (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Therefore, I'm hoping they revert to the prominent tactics that were used on both starts in Irish points and saw him travel well for a long way before not seeing out the 3m trip.

Given he's up against inexperienced horses, this will also allow his experience to be put to good use and such tactics are always a positive in maiden/novice hurdles at Chepstow over this trip.

It may turn out that they will once again hold him up and he may not take a step forward from the Newbury performance as a result but I think he's overpriced given the ability shown by the opposition so far and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.