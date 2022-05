Return to longer trip to suit

Ballinrobe 17:35: Damalisque 0.5pt e/w 25/1

Hewick may be able to take advantage of a much lower hurdles mark in this staying handicap hurdle and he was unlucky when last seen over hurdles at Gowran but he wouldn't want any more rain.

At a much bigger price I think Damalisque could run better than the market is expecting. He's only run over three miles on two occasions and has run respectably both times. On the first of those, he finished third off a 6lb higher mark at Leopardstown when not able to go with Maze Runner and Unexpected Depth on the run-in.

He was beaten 14½ lengths in eighth on the second occasion at Navan in a strong handicap but he's not been able to build on that since. There was an excuse next time when he finished distressed and his jumping let him down on his next two starts.

Damalisque finished 13th last time over 2m3f at Punchestown but it was encouraging that he jumped much better and he just lacked the necessary speed late on to make an impact.

No. 8 Damalisque (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Eddie & Patrick Harty, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 129

The step back up in trip is likely to suit and I'm hoping they go back to riding him handier having held him up at Punchestown last time.

It may be that he's had an issue which means he won't be able to build on the promise shown earlier in his career or that he wants softer ground but I think he's a bit overpriced in a race of this quality and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.