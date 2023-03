Unsuitable trip last time

Faced smart rivals over hurdles

Facing a more suitable test

Clonmel 16:15: Clounts Pride 1pt e/w 25/1

Johngus heads the market for this beginners chase restricted to horses that are rated 109 or lower over hurdles. He appeared to put in a much improved effort on his latest start but I'm a bit cautious over completely trusting that given how much previous experience he's had over fences.

I'm going in a different direction with one at a big price.

Clounts Pride was beaten 38 lengths on his chasing debut earlier this month at Wexford but that was over 3m1½f. His previous form suggested that trip would be far too much of a test of stamina for him and so it proved as he dropped away quickly after four out.

Prior to that, he had faced some stiff opposition in maiden hurdles with his previous three defeats coming behind State Man, Amirite and Corbetts Cross. When finishing 31 lengths behind Corbetts Cross at Limerick, Clounts Pride jumped three out in a share of the lead and was still in touch turning into the home straight before fading away and finishing fourth.

No. 1 Clounts Pride (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Eoin Christopher McCarthy, Ireland

Jockey: G. B. Noonan

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

He also ran respectably behind State Man over 2m at the same track, a run that suggests that the big drop back in trip today may be no issue for him. Having raced in midfield, he made headway to go into second entering the home straight before swiftly being left behind and finishing third, splitting Plains Indian and Bugs Moran who are now rated 135 and 128 respectively.

Clounts Pride has often proved to be a weak finisher and it may be that he has a physical issue that means he won't build on the promise of those runs now in weaker company. But I think he's overpriced given the ability he's shown now that he faces lower class opposition and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.