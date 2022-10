Showed some promise on PTP bumper debut

Return to shorter trip likely to suit

Return to sharper test to suit

Wexford 16:25: Diamboy Des Carres 1pt e/w 22/1

Good Land heads the market in this bumper on his return from a very long absence. He showed plenty of ability on debut and will be tough to beat if running up to that level again but there's another horse coming back off a break of over a year who appeals at a much bigger price.

Diamboy Des Carres made his debut in a point-to-point bumper at Punchestown in March last year and shaped with promise. He raced a bit keenly under restraint towards the back of the field before making headway early in the back straight. He was still travelling well in a close sixth turning out of the back straight but once coming under pressure two furlongs out, he couldn't go with the leading three and was beaten sixteen lengths. The winner, Grand Jury, went on to finish second in a Grade 1 novice hurdle the following season.

Diamboy Des Carres was switched to pointing the following month at Tipperary. He raced keenly and went into a clear lead early on but had been joined at the first fence on the final circuit when making a very bad mistake, veering off the course and was pulled up after.

A hood went on next time and far different tactics were used. He was held up in last and was detached off the back of the pack turning down the back straight for the final time. He started to make headway approaching 4 out and closed to be just behind the leaders turning into the home straight. Driven along, he moved into fourth at 2 out and was closing on the leaders when badly hampered by the fall of Big Jim Beam at the last and was left to finish second.

No. 3 Diamboy Des Carres (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Sean Thomas Doyle, Ireland

Jockey: Mr R. James

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

I think the return to a sharper test will suit, particularly as they won't need to ride with quite such restraint and the ability he's shown suggests he could be competitive if the front pair are unable to run to their best. The testing ground is also no issue for him and Rob James being able to claim 7lb in a bumper will further help his cause. It's also encouraging that the hood comes off Diamboy Des Carres as that suggests he may have at least settled down a bit since last seen.

I'm not sure this track will be ideal for him and if Good Land and Landrake run to the best of their form then he faces a tough task but given the doubts over that happening I think he's overpriced and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.