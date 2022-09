Raced on unfavoured part of the track last time

Ascot 16:55: Kodias Sangarius 0.5pt e/w 22/1

Kodias Sangarius only beat one rival home at Doncaster last time but there was an excuse for that and I think the market has overreacted to that performance.

She broke well from stall two but was restrained and then raced in a group of three early in the race down the middle of the track before that group became two as Quest For Fun moved over to join the main group. Kodias Sangarius came under pressure two furlongs out and was still in contention in the far side group a furlong out before dropping away.

Prior to that she had run well on a couple of occasions. At Newmarket, she had an awkward start that left her at the back of the field before she made late ground on the far side to finish fourth while at Chepstow I think the steady pace didn't suit her and she was only half a length behind Port Noir who she faces on 5lb better terms today.

No. 2 (10) Kodias Sangarius (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

This is a weaker race than the one Kodias Sangarius contested at Doncaster and she should get a much better trip today, possibly tracking Port Noir early on. I think the stiff finish might suit her too given how she ran on late at Newmarket and she's now 3lb lower than when finishing a close third at Chepstow.

It was a bit concerning that she dropped away so quickly late on at Doncaster but I think the market has overreacted a bit to one run and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.