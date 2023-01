Likely strong pace to suit

Winner in very testing ground

Rhys Williams thinks Sabbathical is overpriced at Ffos Las

Dual heavy ground winner

Ffos Las 13:30: Sabbathical 1pt e/w 16/1

Bolsover Bill is favourite for this two-mile handicap chase due to being 10lb well in as he runs without a penalty for his latest Catterick success but he had everything go his way that day and I think he could find this tougher.

He's unlikely to have a soft lead today with Rooster Cogburn likely to go quick in front and possibly have Dunbar pushing him along too. That could result in a very strong pace for the conditions and that may set the race up for Sabbathical to close late.

He was comfortably held at Sedgefield last time but I'm not sure that track suited him at all and he may not have faced the cheekpieces either. Prior to that he made a strong late run to catch the front-running Moore Clouds at Fakenham.

No. 2 Sabbathical (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Conor Ring

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

I think Sabbathical has looked at his best when being held up off a strong pace, as when winning by 21 lengths at Fakenham last season, and he should have the opportunity to do that again today. Prior to that win, he showed that he is effective over C&D on soft ground when finishing second to Desque de l'Isle.

There is a concern that he can jump out to his right and he doesn't always travel too well early on but if he's in the mood I think he's more capable than the market suggests of running well and any 12/1 or bigger appeals.