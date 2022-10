Get Up Mush shaped with plenty of promise on debut

Carlisle 13:35: Get Up Mush 1pt win 4/1

Maximilian is a short-priced favourite for this novices' hurdle. He's unbeaten in three starts and showed a good attitude to beat Snowy Evening last time but I'm not sure he's shown a level of ability that justifies him being such a short price given the quality of his opposition.

Get Up Mush finished third on his debut at Lisronagh when shaping with plenty of promise for the future. He was held up and was still at the back of the pack jumping 3 out before making good headway on the outside on the run to 2 out.

Shaken along after turning the bend towards that fence, he quickened well and was about a length behind jumping it but landed very awkwardly. He lost a lot of momentum and about five lengths as a result, costing him all chance of winning but he kept going well enough after to finish third beaten 4½ lengths.

The manner in which Get Up Mush made ground after 3 out was very taking and suggested that the shorter trip today would likely suit him. The winner of that maiden was subsequently sold for £350,000 and the runner up for £125,000 while the fourth has since run well in two point to point bumpers.

Any further rain will be no issue for him having handled soft ground well on debut and I think he has the ability to run very well in a race of this quality. Any 7/2 or bigger appeals.



Carlisle 13:35: Harjo 1pt win 11/2

Harjo is the other ex-Irish pointer of interest in this race and he comes into this race on the back of a comfortable victory at Portrush on his second start.

He failed to get past the first fence on debut but had no issues with his jumping at Portrush. He was held up and still had plenty of ground to make up in ninth at 4 out.

He was still detached off the front group of five on the long run to 2 out but easily went past them soon after jumping that fence and went on to win by seven lengths.

The ease with which he picked up the leaders was notable and he's another who should be suited by this shorter trip under rules.

The second, fourth and fifth have all since finished second in bumpers while those who were pulled up have since won points and another who pulled up has since won under rules.

It is a bit concerning that Harjo is wearing a tongue tie today but despite that concern I think he's overpriced and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.