Returning to more suitable conditions

Brighton 15:53: Far Too Beautiful 1pt win 10/1

Far Too Beautiful finished tailed off last on her latest start at Newmarket but I think she could be capable of bouncing back this afternoon at Brighton.

That race was over 2m and after racing very prominently from the off, she quickly dropped out of contention from around 2½f out.

Prior to that, I thought she looked a non-stayer over 1m6f at Lingfield when she was driven to make her challenge entering the straight and got close to Tibbie Dunbar two furlongs out before being unable to go with the front pair from that point.

Far Too Beautiful ran well off a 16lb higher mark when again seeming to not quite see out the trip over 1m6f at Nottingham last season and I thought she ran better than the result suggests on her final start of 2021 at Leicester.

She had plenty to do entering the home straight that day before staying on well in a race where six of the first eight home were in the leading group clear of the rest entering the home straight.

No. 5 (9) Far Too Beautiful SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Oliver Searle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 53

She's been given a 103-day break since her last run which suggests that she may have had an issue that day but also it's likely that Michael Attwater was waiting for soft ground to run her again and she has that favoured ground today.

I also think the drop back to 1m4f will suit, particularly if they look to ride her prominently behind the likely front runner Junoesque.

It may be that Far Too Beautiful just isn't as good as she once was and the decline will continue but there are reasons to think she can bounce back.

She has shortened in the market this morning but I think she was put in at a ridiculous price given the weak nature of this race and she is still overpriced now with any 8/1 or bigger appealing.