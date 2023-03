Ran well behind Twig at Worcester

Southwell 13:50: Robin Des Mana 0.5pt e/w 33/1

Robin Des Mana has a very inconsistent profile but I think he tends to need his first run after a break and I'm hoping he can take a step forward from what he showed at Huntingdon last time.

That run was over hurdles and he raced keenly and wide on the track early on. He raced towards the head of the chasing pack going down the back straight and was still in contention at 3 out before fading to finish eighth.

That was after a 248-day absence and prior to that he ran respectably off an 8lb higher mark over today's C&D when finishing third behind the very well handicapped Serjeant Painter. That was also his second run after a break, as was his win at Worcester in 2021 although that was a shorter break.

It might be that Robin Des Mana just isn't as good as he was now that he's a twelve-year-old or that he may still be in need of the run today but I think he shouldn't be the outsider of the whole field and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.



Bumped into smart rival last time

Southwell 14:25: Arthur's Sixpence 1pt e/w 12/1

Caryto Des Brosses rightly heads the market for this hunter chase and he will be tough to beat if turning up in the same form as when last seen. However, there's one at a bigger price whose chance I think the market is currently underestimating.

Arthur's Sixpence is lightly raced for a nine-year-old but he's run to a good level on both starts since joining Georgie Nicholls, once in a point and the other in a hunter chase.

He was returning from a year off the track when making his debut for the yard at Lockinge last season and he bolted up in a three-runner conditions race.

He was in tougher company next time in a hunter chase at Worcester and ran well to finish second to Twig. Arthur's Sixpence was held up and he was still travelling strongly tracking the eventual winner approaching 2 out.

Shaken up on the run to the last, he got upsides Twig but that rival had more left and Arthur's Sixpence was beaten 4½ lengths while finishing 17 lengths clear of the rest.

The manner in which he travelled through that race was taking and suggested that he will be suited by the likely good pace in this race with Bletchley Castle the obvious front runner and a few others who want to be very handy.

Unlike a few of the other main dangers to Caryto Des Brosses he has no penalty to carry and there's no concern over him being fit on his first run back coming from this yard.

It might be that he ideally wants a bit shorter trip, particularly with the rails out extending this race by over a furlong, but I would have him as third favourite and any 9/1 or bigger appeals.



Promise shown in Irish points

Wetherby 14:40: Annaharvey Lad 0.5pt win 33/1

Back Annaharvey Lad in the 14:40 at Wetherby 0.5pt win 33/1

Annaharvey Lad is returning from a very long break this afternoon but the ability he showed in the Irish pointing field suggests he could be more competitive than the market suggests if still retaining that quality.

He made his debut at Fairyhouse and was held up towards the back of the field. He still had plenty of his rivals ahead of him jumping 3 out before making headway on the run to 2 out. He was slightly hampered by a faller on landing but he rallied and ran on well to finish fourth.

He couldn't get anywhere near the winner that day but that was the now 145 rated chaser Ash Tree Meadow while the runner up, Since Day One, is now rated 138 over fences.

Annaharvey Lad didn't build on that next time at Punchestown but his jumping let him down and he finished third behind Adventure Boy.

He's been off the track for a long time since then so he may need the run today or whatever problem kept him off the track may mean he doesn't retain the ability he's shown so far but in a race of this quality I think he's a little overpriced and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.