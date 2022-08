Return to a bigger field over fences to suit

Worcester 16:40: Cresswell Queen 1pt e/w 15/2

Judge Earle won well over C&D last week and he has an obvious chance to follow up today but he may face more pressure up front today and the likely good pace could set the race up for a closer to take advantage.

I'm hoping that late closer will be Cresswell Queen who was a comfortable winner on her debut for Debra Hamer at Ffos Las in June. She was held up in a detached last early on and had only passed one rival leaving the back straight on the final circuit. She moved into third early in the home straight as the front pair went clear and caught them with ease approaching 2 out before going away to win by an eased-down twelve lengths.

She couldn't follow up off a 10lb higher mark at Newton Abbot next time but I think the small field didn't suit her and she looked to be stretched by the way the race was run over 3m2f. She had to go off in chase of On Time after 4 out and having got to within a few lengths of that rival at 2 out, she couldn't go with her and was beaten twelve lengths.

Cresswell Queen was switched back to hurdling at this track for her latest start and she shaped well, being held up in a detached last early on and running on well late on to finish fifth while never looking like winning.

No. 10 Cresswell Queen SBK 5/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Debra Hamer

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 91

I think the switch back to fences and the bigger field than at Newton Abbot will suit Cresswell Queen and that could see her add to her Ffos Las success. I think she's the type who needs horses coming back to her late on rather than her having to chase them down so hopefully the likely front runners in this field will take each other on and go a pace that will set the race up for her to pick them off late on.

She has never looked the most straightforward and it may be she will once again travel well before not picking up late on but I think the market has overreacted to the Newton Abbot defeat and any 13/2 or bigger appeals.