Ran well when patiently ridden last time

Ayr 17:20: Monhammer 1pt e/w 6/1

There are plenty in here that like to race very prominently and that could set the race up nicely for Monhammer, who ran well last time at Carlisle when held up further back than usual.

He was drawn widest in stall twelve and was dropped out to race in last early on. He was still there three furlongs out before making gradual progress towards the near side. He ran on well under pressure late on but couldn't quite catch Albeseeingyer and was beaten a neck.

He ran well when racing over just short of a mile at the same track on his previous start too. He was ridden much handier, just behind the leaders, on that occasion and was pushed along to make his challenge two furlongs out. He couldn't go with Shahnaz late on but kept going well enough to finish second while looking like the trip may have slightly stretched his stamina.

Prior to that, Monhammer had won comfortably in a weaker race over seven furlongs at Musselburgh when quickening up well a furlong out and winning with plenty in hand.

No. 5 (1) Monhammer SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Linda Perratt

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

I think this flat track may be more suitable for Monhammer than the stiff finish at Carlisle and I expect he won't be ridden quite so patiently from stall one as at Carlisle last time. The yard had a remarkable upturn in form last month with its highest number of winners in a month since July 2010 and I'm hoping that can continue today with the drying ground in Monhammer's favour too.

There is a chance that being drawn in stall one could be a problem if they stay on the far rail as he may not be able to get a clear path in the closing stages but even with that doubt I think he's overpriced in a race where very few look open to much improvement from their marks and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.