Dropped back to a more suitable trip

Worcester 14:00: Lamanver Storm 0.5pt win 25/1

The closest that Lamanver Storm has finished behind the winner in four starts over fences in 36 lengths but he's shown more ability than that suggests and now down into a 0-100 for the first time, I think he could run better than his big price suggests.

He made his chasing debut at Lingfield in November and stayed in touch for a long way before dropping away quickly entering the home straight.

He didn't show much next time in very deep ground at Uttoxeter but on good ground at Carlisle after a 106-day break, he ran much better off a 3lb higher mark than he races off today. He was handy from the off and despite some unconvincing jumping he went clear with Largy Fix leaving the back straight. He got the better of that rival at 3 out and was still in front approaching 2 out where Lamanver Storm fell.

Given he looked like he was coming back to the two closers at the time, it was a surprise to see Lamanver Storm stepped up in trip to 3m last time at Uttoxeter and he looked an obvious non stayer.

His jumping was careful early on too, which likely caused him to be further back than planned, and after travelling well into contention approaching the home straight he was soon beaten after 4 out.

No. 1 Lamanver Storm SBK 18/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

The step back to 2m4f today looks likely to suit and it could be that the first time visor will help sharpen him up and aid his jumping.

It might be that he's just a difficult ride and his jumping needs to improve but I think he showed enough ability at Carlisle to suggest he can be competitive in a race of this quality if on a going day and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.