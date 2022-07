Promising handicap and trainer debut last time

Southwell 20:40: Kalma 1pt win 9/1

Kalma was a £25,000 purchase out of Alan King's yard at the Goffs UK Spring Sale and she was in the process of running well on her first start for David Pipe at Uttoxeter last time when things went wrong.

Prior to joining Pipe, she won on her third start over hurdles at Exeter in fairly comfortable fashion, improving on the level she had shown on two previous starts in the sphere.

Those runs were between 2m and 2m1f but she was stepped up to 2m4f at Uttoxeter for her handicap and yard debut and had a tongue tie on for the first time. She travelled well in midfield for much of the race and was angled towards the inside approaching 3 out to make her effort. She looked to be travelling best between 3 and 2 out and was shaken along to make a challenge approaching that hurdle. She jumped it in a share of second but was badly hampered on landing by Howdilyoudo and then carried out through a rail.

No. 5 Kalma SBK 13/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 108

That Kalma is returning to the track just seven days after that incident suggests she's showing no ill effects from that and I think this is a slightly weaker race. The way she was travelling before being carried out suggests she would at least have gone close to winning and she's able to run off the same mark today.

There is a concern that she was inconsistent during her time with Alan King so it might be that she's unable to build on that promising stable debut but I think the market has underrated the promise of that run and any 15/2 or bigger appeals.