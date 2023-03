Shaped promisingly at Wetherby

First run after a wind op

Rainbow Jet is overpriced at Sedgefield

Makes handicap debut following wind op

Sedgefield 17:10: Rainbow Jet 1pt win 5/1

This is a very weak novices' handicap hurdle that ends the card at Sedgefield and I think Rainbow Jet could have more upside than her rivals now that she makes her handicap debut after having a wind op.

She didn't get past the first hurdle on her hurdling debut at Southwell when she jumped the hurdle fine but the landing caused Peter Kavanagh to be unseated. She shaped with some promise next time at Uttoxeter when running better than the margin beaten suggests. She dropped back to last and received a reminder after the fourth hurdle before making plenty of headway on the long run to 3 out and was only about five lengths behind at that obstacle before being left behind by the leading group.

Rainbow Jet ran well on her next start at Wetherby too, which was the most promising of her hurdling starts so far. Having been held up, she made a big move while still travelling well to track the leaders early in the home straight. However, she couldn't sustain that effort and finished sixth.

No. 5 Rainbow Jet (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: John Mackie

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 84

Her latest run at Southwell was less promising but that was on quicker ground and her performances on the flat suggest she will be far more at home on the soft ground today. She has also been given a wind op since her latest run and that could see her finish off the race stronger than was the case at Uttoxeter and Wetherby.

It may turn out that Rainbow Jet just doesn't see out the trip over hurdles but in such a weak race I think she's overpriced given the potential for improvement and any 4/1 or bigger appeals.