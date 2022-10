Struggled to get a clear run last time

Pontefract 14:30: Do I Dream 1pt win 12/1

Do I Dream was a C&D winner with cut in the ground earlier in the season and I think has a better chance to add to that success today than the market suggests.

She ran well in defeat at Thirsk two starts ago when coming from a long way back and only just being unable to catch the front running Bungley, with the pair finishing 4¼ lengths clear of the rest.

The race didn't play out in Do I Dream's favour at Ayr last time when she was stuck on the rail and was shuffled to the back of the field three furlongs out while trying to look for a clear run. She only got one very late on once her chance was gone and she finished fifth.

I think the return to a stiff track will suit Do I Dream and being drawn widest in stall 11 could be in her favour on this ground. That should also ensure she can get a clear run and she is likely to have a good pace to close into with a few front runners in the field.

She can race too keenly at times and she doesn't look the most straightforward under pressure but I think she's overpriced given her potential for further improvement and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.



Showed ability on point debut

Stratford 16:30: Kayf Legend 1pt win 3/1

In an uncertain world, there are few more reliable things these days than a Chris Gordon ex-Irish pointer shortening in an overnight market for a bumper. Most of the time they reach their correct price or end up too short as a result but in the case of Kayf Legend I think he's still overpriced.

He made his debut at Loughanmore and shaped with plenty of promise while suggesting that he could improve for racing over a shorter trip under rules. In a well run race, he was handy from halfway and jumped to the front at 3 out.

Along with He's Ultimate, he went a few lengths clear of the rest turning the final bend but was headed by It's For Me at the last and had little left on the run-in, fading into fourth.

I think that was a strong maiden and the runner up has since joined Gordon Elliott for £105,000 while the third won yesterday.

The way that Kayf Legend travelled for a long way suggests that he has plenty of ability and the speed for a bumper and hopefully he can be another ex-pointer to score in this sphere for Chris Gordon.

It might be that this track will be sharper than ideal for him or that Borderline improves plenty from his debut where he was green but I think Kayf Legend could be a level above these and any 5/2 or bigger appeals.