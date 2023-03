Left-handed track to suit

No issue with testing conditions

Forever Blessed is overpriced at Fontwell

Can bounce back given more suitable test

Fontwell 15:10: Forever Blessed 1pt win 8/1

Forever Blessed was well beaten when sent off favourite for his seasonal debut at Exeter but I think he could bounce back this afternoon in what are likely to be very testing conditions.

He was a very comfortable winner on debut in very soft ground at Ffos Las and followed that up with another wide margin victory at Sandown when staying on strongly up the hill.

He was sent off favourite for the Finale but was badly hampered by a rival at around halfway and was sent into the rail which led to his jockey nearly being unseated. He was never going after that and was pulled up early in the home straight.

Forever Blessed made his return to action after a 328-day break at Exeter in November and was sent off favourite but he hung badly left and finished well beaten in ninth.

No. 1 Forever Blessed (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 122

He's been off the track since which suggests that he had a problem that day which might have caused him to hang so badly left.

The rain that has come is in his favour judging by how well he handled conditions on his debut and the combination of this trip and the uphill finish is likely to suit him too.

It may be that Forever Blessed just isn't the horse he was early last season and will run poorly today but I think he may handle conditions far better than many of his rivals and any 15/2 or bigger appeals.