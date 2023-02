Type to improve for this test

Taking on field of exposed rivals

Whodini is overpriced at Newcastle

Potential improver on chasing debut

Newcastle 14:45: Whodini 1pt win 85/40

Back Whodini in the 14:45 at Newcastle 1pt win 85/40

Four non-runners have left just six to line up in this two-mile handicap chase and there's one who stands out as a potential improver among a field of exposed rivals.

Whodini started his career in the Irish pointing field and was unlucky to not at least finish second on debut when Chasing Fire nudged him the wrong side of the final fence. That horse is now unbeaten in five starts and rated 136 over hurdles while the second and fourth from that maiden have both won bumpers since.

Whodini was bought for £60,000 following that and made a promising rules debut when finishing fourth in a bumper at Stratford behind Ukantango.

He shaped with more promise than the margin beaten suggests on his hurdling debut the following season at Hereford behind Marble Sands. He raced quite keenly in front early on before being headed by Fame And Fun with a circuit to go. Whodini went back into a share of the lead with Marble Sands jumping 3 out and the pair opened up a clear advantage of the chasing pack but after jumping 2 out, Whodini has little left and faded to finish fourth.

On the face of it he was disappointing at Sedgefield on his only start since but I think the soft ground was against him and given he's since had a wind op, it's possible that was an issue on the day too.

I'm hopeful that the return to quicker ground and a wind op and first time tongue tie will see Whodini finish off his race stronger this afternoon.

The ability he's shown on various starts suggests that he could be better than an opening mark of 102 while he faces a field of horses who don't have the obvious potential for improvement that he does.

No. 5 Whodini (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 102

It may turn out that he's just a weak finisher even after the wind op and his jumping on his only start in a point wasn't perfect so he has to show that has sharpened up on his rules debut but I think he should be shorter at the front of the market in a race of this quality and any 7/4 or bigger appeals.